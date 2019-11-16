Realme X2 Pro Blind Order Sale Starts November 18 in India, Here’s How You Can Book the Mobile

Realme is all geared up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro in India on November 20. Furthermore, the company will also launch a new smartphone dubbed the Realme 5s during the launch date. That said, the interested buyers will most likely have to wait a little bit longer in order to be able to get their hands on the Realme X2 Pro as the first sale would most likely begin a week after the actual launch. That, however, should not be the case with the die-hard fans of the device won’t have to wait for that long as Realme is offering a blind order sale for the same that starts on November 18.

How to place the Realme X2 Pro blind order

In order to get the Realme X2 Pro on blind order, you need to do the following:

Visit Realme.com on the said date Though the exact time has not been confirmed yet, the blind order will likely begin at 1200 hours Login using your existing Realme ID. In case you do not have one, you should sign up for it prior to the blind order Post that, just follow the steps mentioned on the blind orders page and pay INR 1,000 as a deposit (this will ensure a 100% chance that you will be able to buy a Realme X2 Pro). This, however, is limited to the first 855 customers, so you might want to hurry up a bit here Once you have registered for the blind order, you can pay the remaining balance on November 20 or November 21 After you have made the complete payment, your Realme X2 Pro will be dispatched on the same day

To refresh your memory of the Realme X2 Pro, here are some of the prime specifications of the device.

Starting things off with the display, the Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which gives out a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 403 pixels per inch pixel density.

Powering the Realme X2 Pro is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset which is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As far as the cameras of the device are concerned, the Realme X2 Pro features a quad rear camera at the back (64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP) and a 32MP front camera which is embedded underneath the waterdrop notch. The rear camera has features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus.

A big 4,000mAh battery fuels the Realme X2 Pro. Adding on to that, the device features up to 50W fast charging which is something unheard of when it comes to smartphones in the price range the Realme X2 Pro is being offered at (at least in China, the Indian price is not yet confirmed). We get a USB Type-C charging port coming up with the Realme X2 Pro.

To know more about the Realme X2 Pro, you can head to our existing coverage of the same.

What are your thoughts on the Realme X2 Pro Blind Orders? Are you going to get your hands on the device? Do let us know in the comments section below.



