Realme X3 SuperZoom with 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus Soc Launched: Price, Specifications

After a month full of leaks and teasers, Realme has finally taken the veil off its Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone in Europe. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is the company’s latest offering in upper mid-range territory and offers a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 60x zoom. Currently, the company has unveiled the Realme X3 SuperZoom for the European markets, but we can expect the device to launch in other markets, including India and China soon. Take a look at the price, availability, full specifications and features of the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone and find out what it has in store for us.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Price and availability

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at EUR 499. It comes in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option, and in Glacier Blue and Arctic White color schemes. The Realme X3 SuperZoom will go on sale in Europe and in the UK starting from June 2, 2020. Pre-orders for the device start today itself, however, and if in case you are residing in either of the regions that we mentioned, you can pre-book the Realme X3 SuperZoom right away.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Specifications and features

Starting with the display of the device, the Realme X3 SuperZoom flaunts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, and is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a dual punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, which is located in the top left corner of the device’s display. The device measures 163.9×75.8×9.4mm and weighs in at 195 grams.

Coming to the cameras of the device, the Realme X3 SuperZoom features a quadruple rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.3 aperture, an 8MP periscopic lens with f/2.2 aperture, 5X optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, the Realme X3 SuperZoom flaunts a 32MP selfie snapper, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Under the hood, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is clubbed with an Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. On the software side of things, the Realme X3 SuperZoom boots the latest Android 10 OS out of the box with the company’s proprietary Realme UI skin baked on top of it.

As far as the battery of the device is concerned, the Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a 4,200mAh battery, which has support for up to 30W Dart fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port. Connectivity features of the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, and NFC.

What are your thoughts on the newly launched Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone? Do let us know in the comments section below.

