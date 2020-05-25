Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus CAD Renders Reveal Infinity-O Display, Rear Camera Bump

The first renders of the upcoming flagship from Samsung touted to be the Galaxy Note 20 Plus have surfaced online. While the possible launch of the device is likely to be somewhere in August, these renders give us an idea of what the device could look like. The images come courtesy of Twitter user Onleaks who has a proven track record of reliable leaks in the smartphone world. There is also a 360-degree video of the renders showing the device from all angles.

Galaxy Note 20 Plus render

As per the image, the Note 20 Plus has a rectangular camera housing on the top-right, like the Note 10-series. Three main lenses appear to be in prominence along with two more sensors and an LED flash module. From the front, the design looks very much like the Note 10-series with the small punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter in the center and very thin bezels. There is also a slit for the earpiece and the screen appears to curve slightly on both sides.

As per the report, the Note 20 is likely going to be bigger than the Note 10 while the Note 20 Plus will have a similar size as the Note 10 Plus. The renders put the screen size of the Note 20 Plus at 6.9-inches which puts it on par with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. On the bottom, we see the Type-C port, speaker grill, and a slot for the S-pen stylus. The lock and volume rocker buttons are seen on the right side of the phone.

The Note 20 Plus is likely to include the same 108MP sensor that was present on the S20 Ultra. A newer Exynos 992 SoC is also likely to make its way in the Note 20-series and it is said that it will be getting a boost in the GPU capabilities of the device. We should know for sure when the launch date arrives.



