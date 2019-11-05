Xiaomi Mi Watch Pro with a Circular Dial to Reportedly in the Works, Might Launch Soon

Xiaomi is all geared up to launch the Xiaomi Mi Watch alongside the Mi CC9 Pro and the Mi TV 5 today (November 5). The Mi Watch will be the company’s first-ever smartwatch. That said, it certainly won’t be the last as the company is reportedly working on launching the pro variant of the Mi Watch pretty soon (not today though).

Xioami Mi Watch Pro tipped to feature a circular dial

The standard Mi Watch comes with a square dial which might not be everyone’s first choice. Thankfully enough, its Pro variant won’t be just a software bump-up and we will see a design change as well.

The news has popped up on the internet courtesy of a tipster @Digital Chat Station. The handle has leaked the news on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

The post clearly suggests that there will indeed be a Mi Watch Pro which will feature a round dial. The exact timing for the launch is not confirmed as of now, but the major chunk of the specifications of the device will be taken from the Mi Watch. We can expect the Mi Watch Pro to feature an e-SIM capability. Furthermore, the presence of the company’s MIUI for Watch OS is more than confirmed. It would, however, be interesting to see some new watch faces coming up with the Mi Watch Pro as the same will have a round dial.

Additionally, we will be getting NFC for making online payments, health tracking, notifications alerts, music playback, e-SIM card support, FM radio, and pretty much all the features an ideal smartwatch should have.

Speaking of the Mi Watch, Xiaomi has finally unveiled its first-ever smartwatch today. The watch is kept at an asking price of Yuan 1299 in China.

As far as its design is concerned, it has an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch which is not a bad thing by any means. We get a curved display on the top of the watch, a ceramic bottom, and a crown on the right. The frame is made up of aluminum alloy and the Fluoride-based bands are swappable. Peeking at the display, we see a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a substantial 326ppi pixel density. The Mi Watch comes pre-installed with up to 40 essential apps out of the box, including the likes of apps like QQ Chat, QQ Music, Google Keep, and many more.

As of now, there is not much known about the Mi Watch Pro, but we are sure to receive further intel on the same in the coming days. As far as the launch date is concerned, the world of rumors suggests that we will get to see the launch of the Mi Watch Pro during the Redmi K30 series launch, but this is also not 100% confirmed as of now, so this news should also be counted as unconfirmed as of now.

What are your thoughts on the Mi Watch Pro? What all upgrades do you expect it to have over the standard Mi Watch? Do let us know in the comments section below.



