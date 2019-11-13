Motorola Razr 2019 Live Image Leaked Via FCC Certification Just Before Official Launch Event

Motorola will unveil its first-ever foldable smartphone dubbed the Motorola Razr 2019 today. Right ahead of the launch, the live images of the device have got leaked courtesy of the FCC certification website it has popped up on.

Motorola Razr 2019: Live shots leaks via FCC

The leaked images fall in line with the existing images that we have already received a little while ago. This is how the Motorola Razr 2019 will look like –

When unfolded, the Motorola Razr 2019 has a pretty tall display with a wide notch at the top. The bottom of the device features what looks like a capacitive button. The hinges on both sides of the display look very prominent, but that could very well be just with the prototype device that has been listed on FCC.

Moving on to the rear of the device, the rear is divided into two sections. The top section has a glossy finish and it features a single camera with a dual-tone LED flash. The bottom section is textured and we can see both the Moto and the Razr icons embedded in the body.

The volume button and the power button are on the right side of the device. The left side, as well as the top of the Motorola Razr 2019, are almost vacant and we don’t see any ports or holes or buttons over there.

At the bottom, we can see a USB Type-C charging port.

As of now, there is nothing much we know about it. Whatever is known, we have covered it in our previous article, so you might want to have a look at it. Furthermore, the launch is almost approaching, so we won’t have to wait for too long to get to know everything about the Motorola Razr 2019.



